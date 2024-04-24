196 government services to be available at Northern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 196 services of ministries and government agencies will be made available at the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme slated to be held at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, Penang, from May 3 to 5.

Executive director of the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) Ahmad Jefry Aziz@Adan said among the services provided are assistance checks by the Social Welfare Department, the Penang Zakat Board, and the Islamic Economic Development Foundation of Malaysia (YaPEIM).

“We will also have exhibitions to allow local communities to understand, observe, and evaluate government policies and new initiatives, in addition to a Career Carnival that offers 2,000 job opportunities,” he said when featured in RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

The Northern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme, which covers Penang, Kedah, and Perlis, is being organised by the Prime Minister's Office through PACU in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and the Penang government.

Meanwhile, Stien Van Lutam, the Administrative Division Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, said among the MOT services to be made available during the programme were the Road Transport Department (JPJ) mobile counter, old helmet exchange programme and driver's license renewal service.

“We will also take this opportunity to introduce our agencies such as the Marine Department, Land Public Transport Agency, and the Malaysian Aviation Commission under one pavilion where the public will be able to understand the scope of these agencies,” he said.

Penang Deputy State Secretary (Management), Abdul Kahar Abdullah, said that the closing ceremony of the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with the Madani Aidilfitri celebration.

“I’m calling all members of the public in the northern states to come together to enjoy the services provided by the government and enliven the Madani Aidilfitri celebration,” he said.

To facilitate visitors, shuttle bus services will be provided from 10 am to 10 pm throughout the three-day programme.

There are two routes available, namely Route 1 where passengers can board and alight at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) marching field and Sungai Nibong Express Bus Terminal with a frequency of every 30 minutes and Route 2 where passengers can board and alight at the Jetty, Queensbay Mall, and Sungai Nibong Express Bus Terminal with a frequency of every 45 minutes.