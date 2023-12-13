2 men and 4 women detained for selling fake MC’s

KAJANG: Last week, six people were taken into custody by the police on suspicion of being involved in the sale of forged medical leave documents.

On Dec 8 and 9, all suspects, two men and four women between the ages of 26 and 51, were captured during operations in Kajang and Bukit Jalil.

The Commercial Crime Inquiry Division of the Kajang police headquarters launched an inquiry after receiving information about the selling of forged medical leave certificates, according to Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaid Hassan, the chief of police in Kajang.

“The team successfully located and apprehended the suspects in two different raids as a consequence of the investigation.

According to the investigation, the suspects were also charging between RM30 and RM50 for these forged medical leave certificates,“

According to Mohd Zaid, the police also took eight cell phones, a laptop, 19 clinic receipts, 171 government and 70 private medical leave certificates, six medical leave certificate booklets, and 171 private medical leave certificates during the raids.

Allegedly, the group has been actively selling fictitious medical leave certificates to clients in the Kajang area.

Additionally, all suspects were placed under investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code and placed on detention for five days, beginning on Dec 9.

He calls on anyone with information on these activities to contact the investigating officer, Inspector M Tanaseelan, at Kajang police headquarters by phoning 03-89114242.