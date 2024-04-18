200 scholars expected to attend Global Ulama Conference next month

PUTRAJAYA: About 200 scholars from the Malay Archipelago are expected to attend the Global Ulama Conference scheduled to be held on May 7 and 8 in Petaling Jaya.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) said about 1,500 people are expected to attend the first day of the conference, which is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“For the first day, we expect the attendance of about 1,500 participants. The first day of the conference will be in the form of an interface.

“On the second day, there will be a conference of ASEAN scholars,“ he told a press conference after announcing the results of the KAFA Class Assessment Test (UPKK) 2023 here today.

Mohd Na’im hopes that the conference will serve as a platform for religious leaders and scholars to play a role in creating a peaceful, prosperous, and harmonious society.

“We hope that religious leaders will be able to play a role in leading society towards unity and living in peace. That’s the foundation we want,“ he said.

The conference, a collaboration between the Muslim World League and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, will be the second Global Ulama Conference to be organised.

The first was held in July 2022 in Subang Jaya.