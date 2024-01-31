2024 Federal Territories Day celebration to be held at Dataran Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Day 2024 (FTD 2024) will be celebrated at Dataran Putrajaya alongside the Putrajaya Open Day 2024 (POD 2024) programme from Feb 1 to 4.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the programme was an initiative of the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) in collaboration with the Federal Territories Department (JWP) to bring together government services in one event to make it easier for the public to avail them.

She said the programme, now in its third year, was one of the main highlights of the FTD 2024 celebration, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Federal Territories and the 28th anniversary of PPj.

“I invite all Malaysians to attend POD 2024 because we are providing a service delivery system not only from PPj but all ministries, public agencies, banking, telcos, real estate and others under one roof.

“In addition, various interesting side events are also organised in conjunction with the two celebrations,” she said in a statement to Bernama.

Dr Zaliha said a total of 61 programmes have been lined up for the FTD 2024 celebration under six cores, namely Recognition, Scientific and Educational, Entrepreneurship, Community, Arts and Culture, and Sports.

According to her, FTD 2024, with the theme ‘Wilayah MADANI, Rakyat Harmoni’, focuses on ongoing welfare and well-being programmes for the B40 and poor in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“The celebration of FTD 2024 and the implementation of the Federal Territories’ 50th-anniversary programme is a people-friendly concept and involves participation from various races and walks of life.

“It coincides with Malaysia MADANI’s aspiration, which reflects the value of ‘Ihsan’ (compassion) through social justice and continuous efforts to improve the quality of life of the people as well as highlighting sensitivity to the community’s needs,” she said.

She added that the FTD 2024 celebration could further strengthen the image and reputation of JWP as an organisation responsible for monitoring the development of the Federal Territories, including aspects of sustainable and conducive physical, economic and environmental development; spiritual and social development.

“JWP hopes that the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Federal Territories will serve as a reminder of the glorious journey of the establishment of the Federal Territories, as well as an opportunity to appreciate the prosperity and success achieved by the Federal Territories over the past 50 years.

“It is also hoped that this celebration will instil and strengthen the spirit of patriotism and love for the Federal Territories while highlighting the image of the residents as harmonious, caring, progressive and prosperous,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said the Federal Territories’ 50th Anniversary programme will continue until December with various community-oriented activities.

“Among the programmes are Wacana Ilmu Malaysia MADANI 50WP, Sahabat 50WP, Paint by Numbers Canvas WP, Gemuruh 50WP, Wilayah Persekutuan Berselawat, Sambutan HWP 2024, Jualan Rakyat MrGrocer@Wilayah, Sarapan Sihat@WP, Sweating Sport@WP dan Selera@WP as well as programmes in conjunction with the month of Ramadan and Aidilfitri with two of them implemented last October, namely Passport 50WP and Suara@WP.

“In addition to signature programmes, there are also other programmes such as FT Light It Up!, Light and Motion Putrajaya 2024 (LAMPU), the Yassin Recital and a Special Prayer Ceremony in conjunction with the FTD 2024 celebration and the 50th Anniversary of the Federal Territories, the Borneo Art Festival 2024 as well as the Kampung Baru Food and Art Mini Festival,” she said.

Federal Territories Day is celebrated on Feb 1 every year to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories, and this year marks the 20th celebration since its introduction in 2004.

Kuala Lumpur was declared a Federal Territory in 1974, while Labuan was declared in 1984, and Putrajaya in 2001.–Bernama