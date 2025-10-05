Five states face thunderstorms and heavy rain until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak will experience thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds until 11 pm tomorrow.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a weather warning today covering multiple districts in five states.

Kelantan will see severe weather in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai.

Terengganu’s affected areas include Besut, Setiu, and Hulu Terengganu.

Pahang districts of Maran and Pekan are also included in the warning.

In Sarawak, the alert covers Kapit district’s Belaga area and Miri district’s Telang Usan.

Sabah’s affected regions are Nabawan, Tawau’s Kunak and Lahad Datu, and Sandakan’s Tongod and Kinabatangan.

MetMalaysia advises residents in these areas to remain cautious during the severe weather period. – Bernama