Release of 23 GSF activists reflects strength of Malaysia’s diplomacy

KUALA LUMPUR: The successful release of 23 Malaysian activists detained by Israeli forces demonstrates the effectiveness of Malaysia’s cross-border diplomacy under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysia’s discreet negotiations through Jordan, Qatar and Turkiye highlighted its principled diplomacy balancing humanitarian concerns with national security interests.

This achievement reflects international confidence in Malaysia’s role as a credible, neutral and empathetic mediator.

Universiti Malaya analyst Prof Datuk Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi noted the government employed alternative diplomacy forms including third-party, multilateral and humanitarian approaches.

“The government wisely used alternative diplomacy while avoiding confrontation given Malaysia’s lack of official ties with Israel,“ he told Bernama.

He explained humanitarian diplomacy focused on volunteer safety and universal principles rather than political objectives.

“This aligns with Malaysia’s UN stance emphasising humanitarian corridors for Gaza,“ he added.

Multilateral diplomacy leveraged platforms like OIC, NAM and ASEAN Dialogue Partners to exert indirect pressure through collective voices.

Domestically, this success strengthens public perception of the Prime Minister as courageous and principled.

Internationally, it reinforces Malaysia’s position as the moral voice of the Global South championing humanitarian values.

The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement said this reflects Malaysia’s strong commitment to humanitarian principles and Palestinian solidarity.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin stated principled diplomacy grounded in MADANI values effectively balances humanitarian imperatives with national security.

“This approach should strengthen Malaysia’s humanitarian diplomacy with regional and Islamic civil society organisations,“ he said.

Prime Minister Anwar revealed the release involved close international coordination including discussions between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Negotiations also occurred with the Jordanian government and between Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Anwar personally negotiated with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He also engaged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye’s National Security Chief Dr Ibrahim Kalin.

The coordinated repatriation extended beyond Malaysian and Turkish delegates to cover activists from Europe and other countries.

Malaysians of all races and ages expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and government following the activists’ release.

Social media saw an outpouring of appreciation for Anwar and the 23 volunteers who braved the ordeal.

Israeli forces detained all 23 Malaysian activists participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission on Thursday.

Their vessels were intercepted in the R3 Red Zone of the Mediterranean Sea before being taken to Ashdod port.

The activists were released and departed from Ramon Airport in Israel at 6.45 pm Malaysian time yesterday.

They arrived safely in Istanbul approximately two hours later. – Bernama