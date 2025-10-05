Four foreigners and local woman detained for forging immigration stamps

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested four foreign men and one local woman last Wednesday for suspected involvement in an immigration stamp forgery syndicate.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir confirmed the arrests were made at 12:25 pm by a police team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

He stated that the first raid occurred at an apartment in Gombak, Selangor, where a 27-year-old foreign man was detained.

Noor Ariffin added that police discovered items suspected of being used to forge immigration stamps during their inspection.

Following that initial arrest, his team detained three more foreign men aged between 39 and 47 years old.

The police also arrested a 47-year-old local woman during operations conducted around Shah Alam.

All five suspects have been remanded until October 8 to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Noor Ariffin urged members of the public with relevant information to come forward and assist the investigation.

He provided contact details for the commercial crime investigating officer Inspector Fadzrul Akmal Zulkarnain at 010-2057600.

The Gombak District Police Headquarters operations room can also be contacted at 03-61262222 for information related to the case. – Bernama