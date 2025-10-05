Langgar police station temporarily closed due to flooding

ALOR SETAR: The Langgar Police Station near here is temporarily unable to receive complaints and reports from the public due to flooding that began yesterday.

Kedah Police Chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said the Integrated Police Reporting System has been temporarily shut down as the station is currently unable to operate due to floodwaters.

He confirmed that members of the public can still file complaints and reports at nearby police stations.

The Langgar Police Station was suddenly inundated following heavy rain yesterday, and by 6 pm, water had entered the station compound.

It is estimated that the water level inside the station reached about five inches.

He said the incident occurred due to the low-lying terrain and a blocked drainage system caused by grass and debris.

Police have contacted the Department of Irrigation and Drainage for assistance in clearing the drains in front of the station.

Adzli added that although floodwaters entered the station compound, all essential documents and assets remained unaffected.

These items had been relocated to a safe location before the flooding occurred. – Bernama