23 motorcycles destroyed in workshop fire

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Twenty-three motorcycles and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) were destroyed in a fire at a motorcycle workshop in Kampung Guar Perahu, here early today.

However, there were no casualties reported.

A spokesman at the Penang Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department said the department received a distress call at 3.18 am and a team from the Penanti Fire and Rescue Station was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the fire involved a motorcycle workshop with an area of ​​600 square feet and that the fire was raging with a percentage of destruction at the time was 70 per cent. The fire also destroyed 23 motorcycles and an ATV which were in the workshop,“ he said here today.

He said the fire was completely doused at 5.50 am today and the department was investigating the cause of the fire and loss incurred.–Bernama