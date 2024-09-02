24 held for various immigration offences

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 24 immigrants were arrested by the Immigration Department, believed to be working without a valid pass or permit through an operation under the ‘Ops Selera’ which was carried out at a premises in Taman Abad, last night.

Johor Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said in the 9.55 pm raid, the department arrested 13 Indonesian men and two women, four Yemeni men and five Pakistani men, all aged 20 to 52.

“All of them were arrested for various offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) for not having any valid passport or permit to be in Malaysia; Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) for overstaying and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for breaching the prescribed conditions of the pass.

“A total of nine notices to appear at the office were also issued to individuals to assist the investigation,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama