HERE’S a moral dilemma: If you find a wallet stuffed with cash, do you keep it or go out of your way to return it to the owner?

For one delivery rider, the choice was clear. He went to great lengths to track down the owner of a lost wallet and return it intact.

In an interview with China Press, Lim Soon Hui shared that he lost his wallet on Friday (Dec 20) around 10 AM at a pharmacy in Puchong. Upon realizing it was missing, he rushed back to the pharmacy to check the CCTV footage.

The wallet contained credit cards, his identification card (IC), and RM800 in cash.

“The pharmacy staff told me that customers often lose their wallets, but most of the time, they don’t get them back. We even searched nearby trash bins, hoping at least to find the emptied wallet,” Lim said.

Just when Lim had lost hope, he received a call from the security guard at his residential area, informing him that someone was there to deliver something.

When he got home, Lim’s wife explained that a delivery rider had returned the wallet and left without waiting for any thanks.

Determined to express his gratitude, Lim drove out in search of the honest rider. His efforts paid off when he found the man and invited him for a meal to show his appreciation.

The delivery rider, Ipin, revealed in an interview that he never considered keeping the money, even though the wallet contained a large sum.

“I can earn my own money,” said Ipin, who is married and a father to a 7-year-old son.

Over his 15-year career as a delivery rider, he has encountered lost wallets several times. Each time, he ensured they were returned untouched to their rightful owners.

What an inspiring act of kindness and honesty!