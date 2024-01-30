28 Malaysian students embark on six-month journey in the USA

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 28 Malaysian students have embarked on a transformative six months journey which began last week under the prestigious Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange & Study (YES) programme in the United States of America.

Yayasan AFS Antarabudaya Malaysia chairperson Abdul Halim Othman said the programme was fully sponsored by the Bureau of Educational Affairs, US State Department while the YES Programme in the country is managed by AFS Antarabudaya Malaysia.

“Upon arrival in the United States, the students will be placed with their host families and host schools all over the US before starting their high school for six months,” he said in a statement today, adding that the students come from all over Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak.

According to him, besides acting as cultural ambassadors for Malaysia, the students, aged between 15 and 16 years old, who began their journey on Jan 23 will stay put until June 10, an serve as cultural ambassadors for Malaysia and immerse themselves in intercultural learning.

“As they adapt to a new cultural landscape, we anticipate they will not only thrive but also serve as exemplary representatives of their homeland,” he said. -Bernama