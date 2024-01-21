405 housewives receive SKSSR benefits totalling RM1.094 mln last year

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 405 housewives received benefits under the Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) throughout last year, involving a total payment amount of RM1.094 million.

Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong said that out of this number, 31 insured housewives (SRB) received permanent disability benefits; 20 received maternity allowances; 46 recipients involved compensation payments for medical benefits and physical rehabilitation facilities; funeral management benefits for 319 cases, and 228 more received old-age pension benefits.

“As of last year, the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) has recorded a total of 201,383 SRBs registered under this scheme (SKSSR), and this year we target at least 500,000 housewives to register because they also play a crucial role in contributing to the country’s economy.

“Although we view housewives as caregivers without a salary, they are actually workers in the gift economy and should be provided with protection, care, and rights just like workers in other sectors.

“That is one of Perkeso’s goals, and under our MADANI government, we want to expand this initiative so that more people will benefit,“ he told reporters during a visit to the Kesuma MADANI Programme with the community in conjunction with Thaipusam at the Waterfall Hill Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga , here, today.

Sim said that his ministry is now also working to expand the outreach programme to further disseminate information about the scheme to the target groups, thereby increasing their awareness of the importance of contributing.

He explained that the Kesuma MADANI programme, held for the first time in conjunction with Thaipusam at Batu Caves and Penang, is one of the ministry’s initiatives to assist in achieving that goal.

“Through this programme, we not only provide volunteers to assist with public logistics management on Thaipusam day but also take the opportunity to open service counters that, among other things, allow the public to register for schemes under Perkeso, including SKSSR.

“Therefore, I hope that this opportunity can be fully utilised by women, especially housewives, to register under SKSSR so that they also receive the necessary protection,“ he said.

Sim added that a total of 150 Kesuma Wira volunteers, consisting of trainees from industrial training institutes (ILPs) under the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM), would be sent to the temple to provide support to the public, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities, during the Thaipusam celebration on Jan 25. - Bernama