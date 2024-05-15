55 illegal immigrants held in operation around Seremban, Nilai

SEREMBAN: The Immigration Department detained 55 illegal immigrants, among them a child, during raids conducted at 27 different locations, including a prominent supermarket, around Seremban and Nilai on Monday and Tuesday.

Negeri Sembilan Immigration director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said the detainees, aged between one and 51, comprised 23 Indonesian men and seven women, six Myanmar men, 11 Bangladeshi men, two Pakistani men, as well as two Vietnamese men, three Vietnamese women, and a Vietnamese girl.

“They were arrested for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“During the operation at one of the locations, five Indonesian men attempted to flee upon realising the presence of immigration officers. However, all were successfully apprehended by the raiding team,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all detainees were subsequently sent to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot, and 12 witness summonses were issued to employers or premises guardians to appear at the immigration office to assist in the investigation.