676 seizures of goods from foreign traders at KL wholesale market in 2023 - Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 676 seizures of goods from foreign traders were conducted around the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market last year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said for January of this year alone, a total of 79 seizures of goods from foreign traders had been carried out.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), together with relevant agencies, continuously monitors and enforces integrated monitoring in and around the Wholesale Market from time to time and takes action on complaints involving foreign traders.

“In the future, DBKL will continue to improve existing allocations and regulations to ensure that issues of flooding of foreign traders at the wholesale market can be addressed more effectively,“ she said.

She said this when winding up debate on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address for her ministry.

Meanwhile, Zaliha said the Federal Territories Department (JWP) and its agencies have planned various interesting programmes and activities throughout 2024 in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Federal Territories.

“A total of 61 programmes have been planned for this year, namely 23 in Kuala Lumpur, 21 in Putrajaya, and 17 in Labuan.

“Interactive and community-based programmes always remain the focus of the people. Indeed, the main programmes of Federal Territories Day based on the concept of people-friendly, unity, and cooperation can foster patriotic values, serve as a catalyst in shaping a generation of leaders who appreciate and preserve the harmony of the Federal Territories,“ she said.

The Dewan Rakyat then passed the Motion of Thanks on the Royal Address.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor said the motion was approved after witnessing more affirmative voice votes than negative votes after all ministries completed their debate winding up over four days starting from March 11.

The Dewan sits again on Monday. - Bernama