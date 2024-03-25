80 individuals nabbed for revealing account information to scammers

SIBU: Eighty individuals have been arrested in Sibu since January suspected of providing their bank account information to assist fraud activities.

Sibu police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the individuals have been charged in court over the offence.

“Giving account information to unauthorised quarters is not only against the law as it is aiding criminals to carry out their activities,” he told reporters after the 217th Police Day celebration gathering here today.

He stressed that cooperation with the people is important in the effort to fight online fraud.

He reminded the people to be careful and not to hand over personal account information to other people as the act can result in the abuse of such personal information and cause huge losses.

Police will continue to monitor and take firm action against any individuals involved in the abuse of personal information. -Bernama