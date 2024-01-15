90,000 kg of waste collected in Kota Tinggi post-flood cleanup operation

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 90,000 kilogrammes of waste has been collected in the post-flood cleanup operation in Kota Tinggi since Friday (Jan 12).

SWM Environment Sdn Bhd Corporate Affairs general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin said the operation involved 130 SWM Environment personnel from Kota Tinggi, Iskandar Puteri and Pasir Gudang and 22 machines, including the Roro (roll-on/roll-off) lorries and bulldozers.

“We began our flood rescue mission by coordinating with the Solid Waste Collection Operation at the temporary relief centres by providing sufficient rubbish bin facilities and scheduled solid waste collection service at nearly all relief centres, including outside the service area,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the SWM Environment is ready to receive applications for the replacement of wheelie bins that were damaged or swept away by flood waters.

He said the affected residents could submit their applications online at www.swm-environment.com together with a police report on the loss of the bins due to floods.

He added that they can contact Talian Indahkan Malaysia at 1-800-88-7472 or the SWM WhatsApp line at 012-618 0082 if they have any enquiries regarding the wheelie bin replacement procedure. -Bernama