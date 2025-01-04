KUALA LUMPUR: The likelihood of a secondary explosion following the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, today is very low, according to the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said this was because no gas flow was detected this evening after the closure of four main valves in Kampung Lombong Puchong, Batu Tiga, Shah Alam and Klang this morning.

He said this development made it easier for the fire investigation team to enter and identify the cause of the blaze.

“Residents may enter their homes under the supervision of authorities to retrieve belongings or pets. However, there is currently no electricity supply in the affected area,” he said when met at the scene.

Nor Hisham said 237 houses were affected, and the number of victims involved is 305, most of whom suffered burns and heat inhalation injuries.

“A total of 88 building units involving 78 houses and 10 shophouses were burnt between 10 and 90 per cent, and the cause of the incident is still under investigation,“ he said.

Nor Hisham said 275 cars and 56 motorcycles were destroyed in the blaze.

To maintain order and security at the site, 35 members of the General Operations Force have been deployed.

He said the fire was fully extinguished at 3.45 pm. A total of 325 personnel from 11 agencies were involved in the firefighting and rescue operations.

“Cleanup and inspection work will be carried out within 24 hours,“ he added.

Earlier, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) confirmed that the fire broke out at 8.10 am at the main pipeline, belonging to Petronas Gas Bhd, on Jalan Putra Harmoni in Selangor.