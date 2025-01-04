PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Medical Emergency Coordination Centre (MECC) has activated eight medical teams from various hospitals in the Klang Valley to provide response to the site of this morning’s gas pipeline fire near Putra Heights, Selangor.

The Health Ministry (MOH) added that Ampang Hospital and Serdang Hospital contributed one five-member teams each, led by an Emergency Medical Expert (Level 1 Responder), while Putrajaya Hospital, Cyberjaya Hospital, Kajang Hospital, Shah Alam Hospital, Banting Hospital and Tunku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital contributed one team each, led by a Medical Officer (Level 2).

The teams are stationed in three locations where victims were supposed to gather, along with a team of firefighters.

“As of 6 pm, a total of 100 victims received treatment at hospitals around the Klang Valley, with 12 of them having red tags, 50 yellow tags and 38 green tags.

“Fourteen people were treated at Putrajaya Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department, 28 people at Sultan ldris Shah Hospital, Serdang, one at Ampang Hospital, two at Terngku Permaisuri Norashikin Hospital, Kajang, 22 at Subang Jaya Medical Centre, one at Thomson Hospital, five at Avisena Specialist Hospital, and two at Columbia Asia Hospital, Bukit Rimau.

“So far, the situation at the site of the fire is under control and government hospitals in the Klang Valley are capable of receiving cases, whether by ambulance or walk ins to the Emergency and Trauma Department,“ the ministry said in a statement today.

The MOH also conveyed its appreciation to all parties, especially rescuers and emergency responders who provided assistance during the fire.