Abang Abu Bakar laid to rest in Kuching

KUCHING: Former Defence Minister, Tan Sri Abang Abu Bakar Abang Mustapha who died following heart complications was laid to rest in the Kuching Divisional Mosque cemetery at 6.30 pm.

About 300 people comprising family members and friends were present to pay their last respects.

Abang Abu Bakar, 82, died at 9.55 am today at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Kuching Divisional Mosque Imam, San’ani Fauzi led the burial prayers at the mosque moments after the hearse carrying the body of the former veteran politician of Sarawak arrived at 5.50 pm.

He leaves behind a widow, Puan Sri Tunku Maziah Tunku Mustapha, a daughter and a pair of twin sons.

The former deputy president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu had served as a member of Parliament for two decades, for the Paloh constituency from 1981 to 1990 and Kuala Rajang (1990 to 2000).

He had served under the leadership of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad starting as Deputy Defence Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 1990 to 1999 before being appointed to head the Defence Ministry until 2003. -Bernama