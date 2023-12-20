Abang Jo: Sarawak allocates RM2m for Paxlovid

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated RM2 million for the purchase of Paxlovid antiviral drugs following the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has been tasked to lead the procurement process of the drugs and once acquired will then be distributed to Health Clinics throughout the state for free.

“We (Sarawak) want to have the stock (of Paxlovid) in case there is a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state... because if you have mild Covid-19 symptoms and be given the pill (Paxlovid) you will be better after three to four days,” he told reporters after attending ‘The Life of Datuk Polycarp Sim Cheng Mong’ book launching ceremony here, today.

On Dec 18, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a total of 20,696 Covid-19 cases were reported during the 50th Epidemiology Week (ME) from Dec 10 to Dec 16, which is an increase of 62.2 percent compared to 12,757 cases in ME-49.

Dzulkefly said the majority of cases or about 97 percent were from categories one (asymptomatic) and two (mild symptoms), with 28 fatalities reported.

He said MOH and non-MoH agencies such as teaching hospitals, military hospitals, and private facilities are also prepared to face any influx of outpatients and admissions. -Bernama