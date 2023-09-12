Abang Johari calls for future challenge-proof investment in green energy in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg urged international investors who would like to invest in the state to ensure their efforts take into account green energy over the long term.

He said the green energy sector needs to withstand future challenges in order to face developments at the global level since it is important to the growth of the world economy.

“We (the Sarawak government) will prioritise investments that focus on clean green technology that will create economic prosperity, social inclusion and environmental sustainability,” he said in a statement from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) which quoted his keynote address during the opening of the MINTRED Connects@London 2023 programme in London on Friday.

MINTRED Connects@London 2023 is a promotional programme organised by the Sarawak Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment to attract international investors to explore business opportunities in the state.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government’s policy is clear to promote green energy through the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to become a preferred destination for foreign investment.

He said foreign investors are invited to add value to green energy by starting research and development towards the transition to clean energy.

“At the same time, we are exploring the added value of clean energy sources in the field of hydrogen production as well as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using microalgae,” he said.

During the event, Abang Johari witnessed the signing of four memorandums of understanding on investment, tourism, art and product distribution which will be a catalyst for better cooperation between Sarawak and the United Kingdom (UK).

Malaysia’s High Commissioner to the UK Datuk Zakri Jaafar and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Sarawak’s Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, were also present at the event.–Bernama