AEON plans to open new store near MITEC by end of 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: AEON Co (M) Bhd is planning to open a new AEON store, scheduled to be open by the end of 2025, near the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Chief operating officer Naoya Okada said the company will also open a new AEON store in Setia City Mall, Shah Alam, next month.

He said the company is committed to further expanding its business, including fully renovating three existing AEON stores.

“At the moment, we are starting the renovation in AEON Bandar Puchong, IOI Mall Puchong, which will be completed by this year.

“We will start (the renovation) after Raya (Aidilfitri), and we will be doing part by part and not disturb the existing business,” he said after launching AEON’s 40th anniversary in AEON Alpha Angle, here today.

Okada said the company also plans to renovate one store each in Johor and the northern region.

“We are very much committed to upgrading our existing malls and stores as we did here (AEON Alpha Angle) two years ago. Last year, we renovated one in Ayer Keroh, Melaka and another in Cheras Selatan,” he said.

To date, AEON has a total of 28 malls, 34 stores, seven MaxValu, 64 AEON Wellness and 45 DAISO outlets across the country.

Okada said that through its business expansion in 2024, the group is looking forward to generating new customers, especially from the younger generation.

He added that despite pressure in terms of costs, the company will continue to strive and grow.

Meanwhile, AEON launched its Senyum Tour programme today, which is scheduled to kick off on April 27, 2024, at AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi, ending in September this year in AEON Mall Shah Alam.

AEON chairman Datuk Iskandar Sarudin said during the tour, customers can expect, among others, special discounts on selected items, exclusive redemptions, happy hour and recreation of legendary products.

“AEON will organise a sustainability initiative called ‘Planting Seeds of Growth for Future’ in September 2024, which will involve 28 schools surrounding our 28 Malls,” he said in a speech during the launching ceremony. - Bernama