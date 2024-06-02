AGC to object Aman Palestin’s bid to unfreeze bank accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) will object to the leave for judicial review being sought by Aman Palestin Berhad regarding the freezing of its 11 bank accounts by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in November last year.

Senior Federal Counsel Nur Irmawatie Daud representing the AGC informed the matter during the mention of the case before High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh today, which was also attended by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali representing Aman Palestin.

Muhammad Rafique told the court that the application needed to be heard urgently as there is an urgent need to send aid to the Palestinians affected by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Judge Amarjeet set Feb 13 and 20 for the parties to file written submissions and set Feb 27 to hear the judicial review leave application.

Aman Palestin filed the application on Jan 31. It named MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, MACC investigation division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, MACC anti-money laundering division director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, two MACC officers Mohd Afiq Mohammed Hassan and Muhammad Zuhdi Mohd Yusoff, MACC and the government as the first to seventh respondents.

In the application, Aman Palestin is seeking a certiorari order to set aside the MACC’s decision relating to a freezing order under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 on Nov 24, 2023, whereby 11 bank accounts belonging to Aman Palestin had been frozen.

The NGO also sought for a mandamus order for the MACC to vary the freeze order for a sum of RM11,026,215.60 to be unfrozen immediately for the purpose of daily expenses, staff salary, administration, operation for three months onwards.

It also sought a court declaration that the appellant could still collect funds from the public and directly channel it to the war victims in Gaza.–Bernama