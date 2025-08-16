Warning against buying aged military assets

PETALING JAYA: His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim has issued a stern warning to the Defence Ministry not to repeat past mistakes in procuring used military assets that may compromise the safety of military personnel.

Speaking at the 60th Anniversary Parade of Rejimen Gerak Khas at Kem Iskandar in Mersing yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim cited the country’s purchase of second-hand A-4 Skyhawk jets from the United States in the 1980s, which were eventually retired due to a high accident rate.

“Don’t make the same mistake. Are we going to put our pilots in ‘flying coffins’? Think for yourselves.”

The King urged Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin to cancel a proposed procurement of more than 30-year-old Black Hawk helicopters, warning that decisions based on the influence of agents or vested interests could endanger lives and waste public funds.

“I believe this keeps happening because the ministry is full of agents or ex-generals turned salesmen, even textile traders trying to sell drones.”

The Royal Malaysian Air Force had acquired 80 units of the A-4 Skyhawk, developed by McDonnell-Douglas (now Boeing), from the United States in 1982 at US$1 million each.

His Majesty emphasised the need for transparency and cost-efficiency in all defence acquisitions, while calling out past purchases made at inflated prices.

He cited the example of a rigid raiding craft bought for RM5 million, saying a better vessel could have been sourced for under RM2 million.

“Do not waste money on items that don’t meet military needs. If you don’t know the market price, ask me.”

The King also criticised the delay in completing Rejimen Gerak Khas’ combat diving pool and urged the government to prioritise operational readiness with appropriate and timely equipment upgrades.