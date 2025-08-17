Spurs and Sunderland shine in Premier League opening weekend

RICHARLISON scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur began the Thomas Frank era with a convincing 3-0 win over Burnley.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring by converting Mohammed Kudus’ cross early in the match.

Richarlison doubled the lead with a spectacular bicycle kick from another Kudus delivery just after the hour mark.

Brennan Johnson, the Europa League final hero, sealed the victory with a composed finish late in the game.

Burnley, fresh from their Championship promotion, struggled to impose themselves in their top-flight return.

Meanwhile, Sunderland marked their Premier League comeback with a stunning 3-0 victory over West Ham at the Stadium of Light.

Eliezer Mayenda broke the deadlock with a looping header early in the second half.

Dan Ballard powered home a second before Wilson Isidor completed the rout in stoppage time.

Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa despite playing against 10 men for the final 24 minutes.

The Magpies missed the influence of Alexander Isak, who remains absent amid transfer speculation linking him to Liverpool.

Fulham snatched a late 1-1 draw at Brighton through Rodrigo Muniz’s 96th-minute equaliser.

Manchester City begin their campaign later on Saturday with a trip to Wolves, aiming to rebound from last season’s disappointment.

Arsenal face Manchester United on Sunday, while Liverpool started their title defence with a thrilling 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday. - AFP