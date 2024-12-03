AGC yet to decide on Najib’s request to drop charges of SRC RM27 million case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has yet to decide on the representation by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to drop his three other charges of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM27 million.

During a case management today, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul told High Court Judge K. Muniandy that the representation is still undecided.

Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah then asked his client to be discharged not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) as there was no decision on the representation which was filed last August.

“We ask the court to exercise its discretion to grant a DNAA, then the prosecution can charge again (if they want to),” he said.

To this, Mohd Ashrof replied: “I’m not asking for withdrawal...we proceed with the trial...at least 20 to 25 witnesses will be called to testify in the case, which is scheduled in September,” he said and requested three months to prepare witness statements.

However, the judge only allowed two months for the prosecution to prepare witness statements.

“The documents must be submitted before May 20. The next case management is on May 27,” said the judge who had previously set Sept 17, 18, 19, 23 and 24 for trial.

During previous proceedings in January, Judge Muniandy ordered that the case must proceed with trial as the accused was charged in 2019 and if the prosecution was unable to go ahead with their case on that day (Sept 17), the defence is at liberty to file for a DNAA or fully acquitted.

On Feb 3, 2019, the former prime minister claimed trial to the three charges of money laundering by accepting proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014, under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

He faces a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, if convicted.

The former Pekan Member of Parliament is currently serving a 12-year term in Kajang Prison for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International funds case.

Najib then filed a petition for a royal pardon on Sept 2, 2022, and the Pardons Board on Jan 29 reduced his jail term from 12 years to six years and the fine was cut to RM50 million from RM210 million.-Bernama