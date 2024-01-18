Agong, Permaisuri deliver news in special Royal Bulletin on TV3

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandaria accepted an invitation from the Media Prima Newsroom today to deliver a special news bulletin.

An Istana Negara post on Instagram stated that the Royal Bulletin special slot was broadcast exclusively on TV3’s Buletin Utama tonight.

Earlier, Their Majesties visited Sri Pentas in Bandar Utama near here.

“During the visit, Their Majesties received a briefing on Media Prima’s operations and were taken on a tour of Konti Radio, Media Prima Audio which houses the Hot FM, Kool 101, Molek Fm, Fly FM, and Eight FM stations,“ said the post.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also visited the Media Prima News Room where the studios of programmes produced by TV3, TV9, and 8TV are located.

Their Majesties were welcomed by Media Prima Group chairman, Datuk Seri Dr. Syed Hussian Aljunid, Media Prima Group managing director Rafiq Razali, and senior management of Media Prima Berhad. - Bernama