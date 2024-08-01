Agong’s concern inspired spirit to defend country’s sovereignty - Chief of Defence Force

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s (pix) concern and warmth throughout his five-year reign as the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) inspired ATM personnel to carry out their duties to defend the country’s sovereignty.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said his Majesty’s noble personality had acted as a catalyst that drove the armed forces to strive for excellence for the sake of Malaysia and her people, adding that the entire armed forces would always perform at their best and with utmost loyalty to the King and country.

“Indeed, it brings forth a thousand memories to all armed forces personnel. May both your Majesties and your family will be blessed with prosperity and good health always,” he said during his speech at a luncheon in conjunction with the parade of thanks to the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Wisma Perwira Tentera Darat, Kem Perdana, Sungai Besi here today.

The King had inspected the guard of honour earlier in the day, and was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. The guard of honour was held to mark the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign began on Jan 31, 2019, replacing the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

The last time the parade of thanks was held was in 2016 to mark the end of the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah’s reign.

The parade involved 40 officers and 888 personnel from all three military branches. -Bernama