Agro Madani Sales continue to receive encouraging response

YAN: The Agro Madani Sales programme held at the Guar Chempedak Farmers’ Market here continues to get an encouraging response when more than 100 people turned up to purchase daily necessities at cheaper prices.

Most of those interviewed were excited and wanted the programme to continue to help the people, especially those in the B40 group, as they could save up to 10 to 30 per cent compared to market prices.

Thirty-five-year-old Sabry Said said he arrived at the market at 8.30 am to get the purchase coupons ranging from RM2 to RM3 from the organisers to buy groceries and fresh produce.

“Everything is cheap, I bought a kilogramme (kg) of meat for RM35 only after deducting the RM3 discount coupon, and chicken at RM7.90 per kg after deducting the RM2 discount. I feel fortunate to know about the cheap sales

“I also bought a lot to stock up, especially the combo set consisting of a pack of noodles, 10 eggs, potatoes, onions, and a litre of cooking oil all for RM10 compared to the usual price of RM15, it’s really worth buying here,” he told Bernama here today.

Fifty-year-old housewife Hafizoh Kasim said she bought meat here because it is cheaper.

“I am making ketupat with rendang because it is still the Raya festive season. When I heard about this programme, I immediately went out to buy meat. It was sold at RM38 per kg, with the coupon, I saved RM3 for a kg of meat.

“I also bought a combo set consisting of a kg of glutinous rice, a packet of curry powder and a packet of coconut milk for just RM10 compared to RM15 elsewhere,” she said, adding that she takes small-scale orders for ketupat palas, which she makes at her home in Ulu Sedaka here.

The Agro Madani Sales is a direct sale programme without middlemen, thus enabling consumers to enjoy prices 10 to 30 per cent cheaper, while farmers and traders still make a profit.

The programme, based on the farm-to-market concept, is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM).