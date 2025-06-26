Govt expands NSRC to cover all cybercrimes, sets up 24/7 response network

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to expand the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) to address all forms of cybercrime, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Speaking after chairing a Special Meeting of the National Cyber Security Committee (JKSN), Anwar revealed plans to establish a nationwide 24-hour response network. This initiative will involve multiple agencies working together to improve cybercrime response times and coordination.

“The strengthening of the NSRC will involve integrating local expertise, improving inter-agency coordination, and increasing human resources,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister highlighted alarming statistics, noting that nearly 4.7 billion online scam attempts have been recorded since 2022. He stressed the need for urgent action to protect Malaysians from cyber threats.

Under the new structure, the Home Ministry and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will fast-track the NSRC’s implementation. A “no wrong door” approach will also be introduced, allowing victims to seek help from any agency without bureaucratic delays.

Anwar urged agencies to act proactively and strengthen national cyber defence readiness, both locally and through international partnerships.