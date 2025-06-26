Liverpool sign Bournemouth defender Kerkez

LIVERPOOL on Thursday announced they had completed the £40 million ($55 million) signing of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The 21-year-old, who has penned a five-year deal, is the third major signing of the transfer window for the Premier League champions following the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Germany midfielder Wirtz was signed for a club-record fee that could reportedly rise to £116 million.

With Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next month in a deal done 12 months ago there will be more than £200 million of new talent present when pre-season training starts.

Left-back Kerkez is viewed as the long-term successor to 31-year-old Andy Robertson, who is a target for Atletico Madrid.

“I’m really happy,“ said the Hungary international. “It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited.

“After this, I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”

Kerkez made 74 appearances for Bournemouth after joining from AZ Alkmaar two years ago, scoring twice.

“I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced.”