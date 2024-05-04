Aidilfitri: Op Selamat 22 from April 8 to 13

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be carrying out Op Selamat 22 in conjunction with Aidilfitri from April 8 to 13, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said they are expecting full cooperation from the public to ensure the objectives of the operation, themed ‘Rumah Selamat, Selamat Sampai ke Destinasi’, are achieved.

“For those planning to travel back to their hometowns or go on vacation during this festive period, I advise you to plan your journey well and cultivate patience and courtesy while driving.

“May we all celebrate this Aidilfitri meaningfully with our loved ones, cherish yourselves and your families, and avoid accidents,“ he said during the virtual launch of Op Selamat 22 Aidilfitri on the PDRM social media page today.