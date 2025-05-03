Saifuddin praises radio hosts for making an apology

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has praised the actions of the three Era FM radio hosts who issued an apology after being involved in a controversial video clip that allegedly mocked a Hindu religious ritual.

He said although the trio had apologised to those affected, the investigation process would still go on.

“If a police report has been lodged, it is the responsibility of the police to investigate... whether there is a basis for charges will depend on the discretion of the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

“The fact that they apologised is a good thing because they realised that the statement should not have been uttered or the action should not have been done but, as the saying goes, the damage is done.

“It has an impact on those who are offended or feel that they have become a target,” he told the media after attending the ceremony on the instilling of values with ministry staff here today.

In the context of ethnic relations as well as religious and cultural diversity in the country, Saifuddin Nasution said the incident served as a lesson for every Malaysian to always be sensitive to other religions.

“While we hope that others understand our cultural and religious sensitivities, we must also adopt that attitude and only then can we live in harmony,” he said.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police are wrapping up investigations into the case in connection with the viral video involving the three radio hosts.

He added that the investigation paper regarding the case would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) soon.