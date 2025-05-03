Senator urges special act to stop imported and local rice mixing

KUALA LUMPUR: A senator in the Dewan Negara today proposed the immediate enactment of a special act to prevent and address the mixing of imported white rice (BPI) with local white rice (BPT).

During the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address, Abdul Nasir Idris said such a measure was necessary as the act of mixing BPI and BPT, deemed a betrayal of the nation, remained unresolved by the authorities.

He also suggested that companies involved in manipulating BPI and BPT be subjected to strict action, including heavy fines and the revocation of operating licences.

Echoing Abdul Nasir’s concerns, Senator Ros Suryati Alang said the ongoing issue of rice mixing indicated the existence of cartels, which had led to the shortage of local rice and adversely affected the people.

Ros Suryati also proposed that the government establish a special task force to oversee all rice mills handling paddy.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hen said the lower price of BPT should benefit the people, particularly the B40 group. However, the mixing of BPI and BPT had exacerbated the critical issue of BPT shortage in the market.

He urged the government to provide a firm explanation on more serious strategic measures to curb the exploitation of BPT in the country.

The Dewan Negara sitting will resume tomorrow.