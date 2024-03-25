Akmal Nasrullah: Gov’t targets another 10,000 domestic users to join NEM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to add approximately 10,000 more domestic users to join the Net Energy Metering (NEM) Programme, which currently involves over 23,000 domestic users with a total capacity of 173 megawatts (MW).

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix) said that through NEM introduced since 2017, domestic users can utilise electricity generated from solar panels.

“Under this programme, users can install photovoltaic (PV) solar systems on the roofs of residential premises to generate electricity for their own use and sell excess electricity to TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) as energy credits.

“Information and details regarding the NEM Programme can be obtained from the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia website,“ he said during a Special Chambers session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) who wanted to know the current status of solar usage for domestic purposes.

On the current status of the installation of PV solar panels on government buildings that have been allocated RM50 million, Akmal Nasrullah explained that the allocation was channeled to the Ministry of Economy and to date, the ministry has approved the installation of solar systems in 11 government buildings.

He said out of this total, implementation processes for seven projects have been carried out, including the Parliament building which began on Feb 2 and is expected to be completed by August 2024.

“Secondly, the Institute of Security Protection Training Malaysia (ILKEM), Negeri Sembilan, the project commenced around February 2024 and is expected to be completed around September 2024.

“Thirdly, the Ministry of Home Affairs in Blocks D1, D2, D7, and D9 in Putrajaya and Wisma Pertahanan Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, with the current status the Public Works Department (JKR) awaiting Tender Board approval for the buildings,“ he said. -Bernama