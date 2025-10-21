Abdul Rashid Hussain reappointed as Tabung Haji chairman for two years

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has reappointed Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain (pic) as chairman and board member of Lembaga Tabung Haji for a two-year term effective December 20, 2025.

Tabung Haji stated that the reappointment reflects the government’s continued confidence in Abdul Rashid’s leadership, under which the institution has implemented significant strategic and governance reforms.

Since taking the helm of Tabung Haji on December 20, 2023, Abdul Rashid has spearheaded several key initiatives, including strengthening its financial position and increasing returns to depositors.

The institution highlighted its success in recording strong profits and ensuring competitive and sustainable dividend distributions under his guidance.

For the financial year 2024, Tabung Haji recorded a profit of RM2.92 billion and increased its assets under management to approximately RM95.06 billion.

Tabung Haji also received international recognition when it was conferred the Labaytum Diamond Award by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah during the 1446H/2025M Hajj Season.

This award represents the highest recognition for Hajj management agencies globally.

Abdul Rashid expressed his appreciation to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, for the trust placed in him to continue Tabung Haji’s transformation.

He stated his honour to continue serving alongside the highly committed Tabung Haji staff in strengthening the institution’s financial position to be more sustainable and resilient.

Abdul Rashid emphasised their goal to strengthen Tabung Haji’s position as a respected Islamic savings institution through improvement and innovation efforts.

He noted that this aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s aspiration for Tabung Haji to continuously enhance its governance and management for the benefit of depositors.

Abdul Rashid also committed to continuing efforts to grow depositors’ funds and facilitate pilgrims in performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

His initial appointment as Tabung Haji chairman began on December 20, 2023, for a two-year term.

The new extension will see him serve from December 20, 2025, until December 19, 2027. – Bernama