AN app makes its debut as a one click solution to beauty and wellness. Age proves no barrier to learning as a senior citizen proves she can not only create but navigate a new app.

Jaba Mallaigah comes from humble beginnings but distinguished herself in many ways, becoming an entrepreneur at a young age by successfully running two preschools, which she later sold at a profit.

But in her heart she had a love for the beauty and wellness industry and she then enrolled for lessons in facials, pedicures, manicures, even floral arrangements, while also attended courses which opened new frontiers in that field.

With this success, she went on to design an app, known as Glam Asia, to connect the public to the world of beauty and wellness, where those members of the public can access vendors in various fields related to the industry.

“Age is not a barrier to learning new concepts, and entering the digital age, via an app, is not a new concept in the business world. The idea of connecting vendors to potential clients is not new but the technology needs to be updated and fine-tuned for today’s needs,” said Jaba, who works with a young marketing team.

In today’s world time is of the essence and this platform provides a single easy to use platform, where users can quickly find and hire the services they need in one click, without the hassle associated with searching for an appropriate and safe vendor,” she added.

Dr Chin Shih Choon is the founder and director of Aessence Medical Aesthetics focusing on personalised, safe and and innovate aesthetic treatments.

“I chose to join Glam Asia portal because it is a dynamic platform that connects end users directly with trusted wellness and aesthetic providers,” he said.

Thivakaran Selvarajoo, chief technology officer at Glam Asia said the idea of a mobile app for beauty and wellness was mooted by Jaba, whom he met at an event and she proposed the idea of creating the app.

“The biggest benefit is the convenience of accessing trusted beauty services anytime, anywhere and all within a single app. Glam Asia allows users to easily browse, compare and book vetted beauty professionals, whether they prefer in-salon treatments or at-home pampering.

Shakira Abdul Manaf, CEO at Glam Asia believes that the time is right for the introduction of the app, designed to bring health and wellness vendors to the doorsteps of clients.

Jack Nagarajan otherwise known as Jack in the business of hairdressing, has over 28 years in the industry and feels the need to be in a good platform so he can advertise the business for the benefit of his potential clients.

I believe the digital age is now, the young want to look for a vendor that is listed and within their budget. We have many clients who have recommended us and through this app, this will be a better way as Glam App is gaining traction,” he said.

Jaba said that she never expected the app to do so well in such a short time and hopes it will mark a new beginning in the digital age for beauty and wellness.

“We have to continue to learn.”