Police record statements of eight over Israeli flag display in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Police have recorded statements from eight individuals regarding the raising of an Israeli flag on a boat during the “500 Pelayaran Solidariti Kelantan untuk Gaza” event held in Lembah Sireh on October 10.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat (pic) stated the statements were recorded from the event organiser, actors, advertiser, and printer involved in the flag display.

He confirmed that although the act was performed for acting purposes, it still constitutes an offence as it involves a sensitive symbol and Malaysia lacks diplomatic relations with Israel.

“Although it was done as part of a re-enactment or sketch, it remains an offence because it can create confusion and raise sensitive issues within the community,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters.

He added that the investigation paper has been completed and will be submitted to the State Public Prosecutor for further action.

Mohd Yusoff revealed the confiscated Israeli flag was not purchased online but was printed by the event organiser.

Meanwhile, police will investigate allegations by Thai authorities that criminals involved in a gold shop robbery in Sungai Golok fled to Malaysia.

He clarified there has been no official request from Thailand regarding this matter.

“So far, there has been no official request from them for us to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff noted the allegation arose from items discovered on the riverbank near the border, but police will still check if suspects are in Malaysia.

He affirmed readiness to cooperate through official channels like Interpol or bilateral security meetings.

He advised Thai authorities to provide detailed information including suspect identity or DNA if confirmed they fled to Malaysia.

On October 5, ten armed men stole jewellery worth nearly RM3.11 million from a supermarket in Sungai Golok.

The robbery occurred at 6.30pm Thailand time while customers were shopping at the premises. – Bernama