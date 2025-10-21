Kuala Lumpur police bust two drug syndicates, seize RM3.8 mil drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have dismantled two drug trafficking syndicates with the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of various drugs worth RM3.8 million in multiple raids across the Klang Valley last week.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that the raids were conducted at six locations including Cheras, Ampang Jaya and Jalan Imbi following intelligence gathering and monitoring activities since early this year.

He revealed that three men and three foreign women aged between 33 and 61 were arrested during the operations.

Fadil confirmed that all suspects are believed to have served as storekeepers and drug distributors for the syndicates.

The seized drugs included 462.7 kilogrammes of MDMA powder, 38.7 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers, 32.78 grammes of ketamine, 195 grammes of Eramine 5 pills and 52.81 grammes of ecstasy pills.

He noted that the total seizure value of RM3.8 million could have supplied 1.72 million addicts.

Fadil explained that the first syndicate had been active since early this year and was dismantled on October 14 when police raided a supermarket car park in Maluri, Cheras.

That initial operation resulted in the arrest of one man and the seizure of 18.3 kilogrammes of MDMA powder.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another male suspect on a road in Pandan Perdana, Ampang Jaya.

This suspect then directed police to a house in the same area where officers detained a woman and seized various types of drugs.

Subsequent raids at a condominium in Pandan Jaya led to the arrest of two more foreign women and the discovery of additional hidden drugs.

Regarding the second syndicate involved in cannabis flower distribution, Fadil detailed that a man was arrested at a supermarket car park in Jalan Imbi around 10:10 pm on October 17.

Police inspection of the suspect’s vehicle revealed several packages containing 38.7 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers.

Preliminary investigations indicated that this syndicate rented luxury condominiums to store drugs and conducted transactions at public places like supermarkets and car parks around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Fadil confirmed that all suspects tested negative for drugs during testing.

He noted that two of the male suspects had previous criminal and drug-related records.

All six suspects have been remanded for seven days to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama