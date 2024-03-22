'Allah' socks : Technician gets six months in jail, RM12,000 fine for insulting Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: A technician was sentenced to six months in jail and fined RM12,000 in default three months imprisonment, by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to insulting Islam.

Judge Suzana Hussin also ordered the prison sentence on Chiok Wai Long, 35, to begin from the date of his arrest, March 20.

Chiok was charged with posting an offensive content on Facebook related to the sale of socks bearing the word Allah under the profile name 'Chiok Wai Loong' on March 18.

The charge framed under Section 231(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under subsection 233(3) of the same act, carries a penalty of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier during the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Datin Kalmizah Salleh urged for a severe sentence, citing 24 police reports were lodged following the accused's actions.

She said the post was disrespectful to Islam. In Malaysia, where people follow different religions, showing respect is crucial and shouldn't be ignored.

In mitigation, Chiok, who was unrepresented, said he had no intention to insult and was unaware that his words could be interpreted as such.

“I’m what you might call a keyboard warrior. .. but I never meant to hurt anyone with my post. It was just a hobby for me, and I didn’t realise it would upset anyone,” he said while appealing not to be sent to jail.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the police have arrested a man to assist in investigations in connection with a social media post that allegedly insulted Islam following the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at one of the KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd chain of convenience stores. -Bernama