Amended Occupational Safety and Health Act to come into force on June 1

PUTRAJAYA: The Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022 (Act A1648) and the Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Act 2022 (Act 835), along with two pieces of new subsidiary legislation, will come into effect on June 1, according to the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA).

The two pieces of subsidiary legislation enforced by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) are the Occupational Safety and Health (Plant Requiring Certificate of Fitness) Regulations 2024 and the Occupational Safety and Health (Licensed Person) Order 2024.

KESUMA said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) signed gazettes on April 2 to establish the effective date of Acts 835 and A1648 and the two pieces of new subsidiary legislation.

“All the legislation was published in a gazette by the Attorney General’s Chambers on April 2, 2024 and will come into force on June 1, 2024,“ the statement said.

Acts A1648 and 835 were passed by Parliament on March 16, 2022. In line with the approval of both Acts, DOSH has formulated new subsidiary legislation under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) (Act 514) to replace the old subsidiary legislation under the repealed Act.

This formulation was made to ensure a smooth transition of provisions and the development of systems contained in the old subsidiary legislation to the new subsidiary legislation with minimal impact on the industry or departmental services when both Acts come into force.