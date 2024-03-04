Amir Hamzah leads Malaysian delegation to 28th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan (pix) is leading a Malaysian delegation to the 28th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Luang Prabang, Laos, from today until Friday.

The delegation members will also attend the 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting and related meetings, the Finance Ministry (MoF) said in a statement today.

Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour will also attend the meetings.

Among the topics for discussion and consideration are developments in areas of financial cooperation such as the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund, insurance cooperation, ASEAN Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance, ASEAN Single Window, insurance regulation, prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing, and ASEAN Forum on Taxation.

Amir Hamzah will take part in the monitoring of the Roadmap for Monetary and Financial Integration in ASEAN including the liberalisation of capital account, capital market development, financial services liberalisation, banking integration, payments and settlements systems, and financial inclusion.

According to MoF, Amir Hamzah also invited ASEAN Finance Minister and dialogue partner to attend during the Malaysia ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.