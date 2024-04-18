Amir Hamzah leads Malaysian delegation to IMF, WBG spring meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan is leading Malaysia’s delegation to Washington DC, United States, to attend the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) from April 17-19.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the meetings provide a platform to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues between Malaysia, WBG, IMF and other member countries.

“Member countries will also share their perspectives on the implementation of their respective national strategies and policies to address current global economic and financial issues during plenary sessions and discussions at the Meeting on Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action (CFMCA),“ it said in a statement.

Amir Hamzah said that in line with efforts to address global climate change, Malaysia aims to achieve a balance through the implementation of appropriate fuel pricing mechanisms to promote more efficient energy use and transition to renewable energy, while taking into account the socio-economic impact on its people.

“This approach aligns with Malaysia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices without burdening its people,“ he said.

The MoF said Amir Hamzah would hold engagement sessions with credit rating agencies such as Standard and Poors (S&P), Moody’s, and Fitch in between the Spring Meetings.

He would also exchange views with delegation heads from other member countries on national and global economic developments through scheduled bilateral meetings.

The minister would also meet with senior officials from the IMF and WBG to discuss the direction of programmes and activities conducted under Malaysia’s cooperation with IMF and WBG.

“Malaysia’s participation in the IMF and WBG Spring Meetings is essential in line with the country’s ongoing commitment to promoting shared growth, particularly in regional and global economic development,“ it said.