Another case management for Syed Saddiq’s appeal fixed on May 14

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed May 14 for another case management of Muar member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s (pix) appeal against his conviction for criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

Syed Saddiq’s lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, confirmed the matter when contacted.

The case came up for case management today before Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Nurul Azrina Mohamed, who fixed another case management for the appeal as the grounds of judgment, and the appeal record still needs to be prepared.

On Nov 9 last year, Syed Saddiq, who is also former youth and sports minister and Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president, was sentenced to seven-year jail and fined RM10 million and two strokes of the cane by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur after being found guilty of four charges.

Syed Saddiq, 30, was charged with abetting former Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali, entrusted with RM1mil of Armada’s funds, to commit CBT by misappropriating the funds.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 here on March 6, 2020, and the charge was framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code.

On the second charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code, he was accused of misappropriating RM120,000 from Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise’s Maybank Islamic Bhd account by making Rafiq dispose of the money.

For the two charges framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), he was accused of laundering money via transactions of RM50,000 each, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account in a bank at Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Baru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The High Court allowed Syed Saddiq’s application to stay the execution of all sentences pending appeal. -Bernama