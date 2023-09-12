Anwar- Govt mulls holding MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at state level

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government is considering organising exhibitions like the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the state level following the encouraging response from the public.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter would be discussed by the Cabinet next week.

“I can see that the people are interested and, if it is like this, we (the government) may consider it during the Cabinet meeting next week to transfer such exhibition activities.

“This is to provide clarification to the people in every state,” he told reporters after observing the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

On his visit, Anwar said the programme received a very encouraging response and even the collaboration among all the government departments, government-linked companies and private companies was very satisfactory.

Anwar also asked visitors, especially the youth, to scrutinies every step, facility and service implemented by all ministries through the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme.

The three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme began yesterday and the highlight is the official closing ceremony that will be officiated by Anwar tomorrow.

The programme aims to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced by every ministry to the people, in addition to increasing public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction to build the trust and confidence of the people through periodical reporting of achievements.–Bernama