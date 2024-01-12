Factionalism can weaken PBB, warns deputy president

SERIAN: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), being the backbone of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), can not afford to have factionalism as it could weaken the party’s strength.

PBB deputy president and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the need for all members to be united is becoming more critical now as Sarawak faces increased scrutiny over its achievements and demands.

“When cliques emerge, it signals the beginning of a party’s downfall. We must avoid this at all costs, especially now, as many are envious of what Sarawak has achieved and what we continue to demand under MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he said when speaking to officiate the PBB Balai Ringin branch meeting here, today.

He said all members should fully support party president and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his efforts to protect Sarawak’s rights, including those related to its continental shelf which is enshrined in MA63.

“Our Premier has made it clear that Sarawak’s rights are inalienable. PBB must lead the charge in rallying support to defend these rights,” he said.

Uggah said that all PBB branches could contribute towards strengthening Sarawak’s stand to protect its rights by making it their main resolution in the party’s coming convention next February.

“We must show to all that our Premier has the very explicit support of all Sarawakians in protecting the state’s rights,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he also called on the party branches to propose resolutions that reflected their needs and aspirations, especially in efforts to increase incomes and improve their standard of living.

“We have leaders looking after the relevant government ministries listening to you all at the convention,“ he added.