KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation has donated 1,000 disaster aid kits to flood evacuees at relief centres in Johor.

According to a post on the foundation’s Facebook page, the kits were handed over at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin on Sunday (December 1) to Johor Military Forces (JMF) Lt Mohamad Nor Helmi Mohamed Amin and Lt Mohamad Farid Embok Mosik before being presented to flood evacuees, in the presence of foundation chief executive officer Mohd Anizam Jamian.

Meanwhile foundation managing trustee Datuk Avinderjit Singh was quoted as saying that 19 centres have been opened and are housing 219 families in the districts of Segamat and Tangkak.

“The foundation also wishes to convey its appreciation to all JMF personnel who helped to deliver and present the aid to recipients,” he said.