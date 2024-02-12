Five new models redefine standards

Futuristic smartphones that take innovation to another level

AS the smartphone market continues to evolve, brands are competing to deliver devices that cater to various needs: power-packed performance, long-lasting durability or affordability. This compilation highlights the latest offerings from Realme, Oppo and Vivo, showcasing devices that stand out in design, innovation and value for money. Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a photography lover, or someone who needs a reliable companion for everyday life, there is something here for you. Realme GT 7 Pro: Pushing boundaries The Realme GT 7 Pro delivers flagship-level performance and innovation, marking itself as one of Malaysia’s most exciting releases. Featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it promises 45% better performance and 44% energy efficiency than its predecessor. A massive 11,480mm² dual vapour chamber ensures sustained performance, making it ideal for power users and gamers. Imaging takes centre stage with its 3X optical zoom telephoto lens, AI-powered Snap Mode and Underwater Mode backed by an IP69 rating for durability. The Eco² Oled Plus display, co-developed with Samsung, offers stunning visuals with a 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 6,000 nits peak brightness. Battery life is another standout feature. The 6,500mAh Titan Battery supports 120W fast charging, retaining 80% battery health for up to four years. Priced at RM3,699, the 12GB + 512GB variant is available in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey at Realme Brand Stores, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Stores. Early buyers receive gifts worth RM698, including Realme Buds Air 5 and an extended warranty.

Oppo Reno12 F: Venom-inspired versatility Collaborating with the blockbuster movie Venom: The Last Dance, Oppo introduced the Reno12 F, a mid-range smartphone packed with unique features. Priced at RM1,299 (256GB) and RM1,599 (512GB), the Reno12 F embodies Venom’s essence with a durable IP64-rated frame, AI Eraser 2.0 for smooth photo editing and LinkBoost for optimised connectivity in weak signal areas. The 45W Supervooc Flash Charge powers its battery from 1% to 100% in 75 minutes, while Splash Touch technology keeps the display responsive in wet conditions. Users can ‘venomise’ their selfies through an exclusive Venom: The Last Dance template available in Oppo’s AI Studio. This device is a compelling choice for fans of style, performance and creativity.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G: Long-lasting durability Designed for longevity, the Vivo V40 Lite 5G promises a four-year smooth experience, reinforced by its 5,000mAh battery and 80W FlashCharge for quick power-ups. Priced at RM1,399, it comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, ensuring reliability in wet or dusty conditions. The AI Aura Light enhances portraits by providing softer, evenly distributed lighting for a studio-like finish. Its camera system, featuring a 50MP main lens and 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, ensures sharp, high-quality photography. Users can enjoy a 6.67-inch FHD+ Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, making it an excellent device for entertainment and multitasking.

Oppo Find X8 Series: Flagship excellence The Oppo Find X8 Series sets a new standard for premium smartphones, combining sleek design, advanced cameras and next-gen performance. The Find X8 features a 7.85mm slim profile with a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Infinite View Display with quad-curved glass. Both models are IP68/IP69 water and dust-resistant, ensuring reliability in any environment. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the series delivers 35% faster CPU and 41% better GPU performance, with 40% improved efficiency. Its Hasselblad Master Camera System, equipped with all-50MP sensors, includes a dual periscope camera system on the Find X8 Pro, offering smoother zoom capabilities. With 5,630mAh (X8) and 5,910mAh (X8 Pro) batteries supporting 80W Supervooc and 50W Airvooc wireless charging, users can experience unmatched power and fast recharging. The devices also debut ColorOS 15, featuring AI-powered tools like AI Eraser and AI LinkBoost for enhanced functionality. Launching on Nov 30, the Find X8 is priced at RM3,699 and the Find X8 Pro at RM4,999. Pre-orders are open until Nov 29, with complimentary gifts worth up to RM3,214 at Oppo stores and online platforms.