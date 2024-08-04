PETALING JAYA: Founder and headmistress all-girls Assunta school Datin Paduka Sister Enda Ryan passed away on Sunday (Apr 7).

According to The Star, the 96-year-old had passed away at 11am.

She was born on Dec 30 1928 in Galbally, Ireland as Eileen Philomena Ryan.

Her death was announced through an email posted on the Assunta Alumni Facebook page by Sister Elizabeth Tan of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary (FMM) sisters.

Sister Enda was known for her services in the form of charity and education dating back to 1955, since her arrival in Malaysia.

She championed women’s education and assisted her FMM sisters in growing the Ave Maria Clinic, now expanded to Assunta Hospital.

Sister Enda won several awards during the 31 years of her diligent service including, the Excellent Service Award from the Ministry of Education (1985), the Pingat Jasa Cemerlang (1986), the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK.) from DYMM Sultan of Selangor (1987) and the Anugerah Tokoh Guru Selangor (1990).

She was also granted an honorary doctorate in humanities from Taylor’s University in 2022.

In 1947, Sister Enda was a part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary and arrived in Malaysia (known as Malaya back then) in 1954, at 26 years old, after the former Chief Justice of Malaya Sir Michael Hogan requested for her to establish schools for girls whose education had been interrupted during the Communist uprising.

She became a Malaysian citizen in October 1966.

